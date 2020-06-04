Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

What is a dead cat bounce?

A money-making opportunity for traders

FOXBusiness
close
Todd Horwitz of the Adam Mesh Trading Group discusses the market rebound.video

Making money on a "dead cat bounce"

Todd Horwitz of the Adam Mesh Trading Group discusses the market rebound.

A dead cat bounce is a short-term recovery in an asset's price that follows a protracted decline.

Continue Reading Below

Long-term slides are often interrupted by temporary rallies as traders who have bet on a decline and think the worst is over cover their positions, causing the price to rise.

In a dead cat bounce, the downward trend will resume because there's no sustained buying interest; the traders who cashed out earlier then make new bets the price will fall further.

Such price action is considered an opportunity for traders who have the wherewithal to identify the short-term behavior. A dead cat bounce can only be identified after the fact.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The term itself dates to a Wall Street analyst's observation in the mid-80s that a dead cat might bounce if dropped from a sufficiently high building, but that wouldn't mean the feline had come back to life.