Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

WeWork laying off 2,400 employees to 'create a more efficient organization'

The company is "grateful" for laid off employees' important work, a spokesperson said

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports on the SEC and New York Attorney General Letitia James investigating WeWork and its former CEO, Adam Neumann.video

Investigations into WeWork over botched IPO, possible CEO self-dealing: Sources

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports on the SEC and New York Attorney General Letitia James investigating WeWork and its former CEO, Adam Neumann.

Shared workspace company WeWork is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, the company confirmed Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

"As part of our renewed focus on the core WeWork business, and as we have previously shared with employees, the company is making necessary layoffs to create a more efficient organization," a WeWork spokesperson said in a statement. "The process began weeks ago in regions around the world and continued this week in the U.S."

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son listens to a speech during the SoftBank World 2018 conference on July 19, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

"This workforce reduction affects approximately 2,400 employees globally, who will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition," the spokesperson continued. "These are incredibly talented professionals and we are grateful for the important roles they have played in building WeWork over the last decade."

News of job cuts at WeWork had been swirling for weeks.

WeWork shelved plans for an initial public offering in late September after investors were put off by the company’s losses and had questions about its corporate governance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann stepped down in September.

WeWork's largest outside shareholder, Softbank, has announced a plan to bail out the company and reorganize the business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.