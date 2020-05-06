Expand / Collapse search
Wendy's profit down 50% in coronavirus pandemic

Strong demand for its latest breakfast menu offset limited earnings from delivery and take aways

Reuters
Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 6

Wendy's Co on Wednesday lowered its current-quarter dividend to 5 cents per share on COVID-19 crisis, and reported more than 50 percent decline in first-quarter profit, hurt by investments in its breakfast launch.

The restaurant chain reported flat quarterly U.S. same-store sales for the first quarter ended March 31, as strong demand for its latest breakfast menu offset limited earnings from delivery and take aways while diners stayed at home under lockdowns.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WENTHE WENDY'S COMPANY20.04+1.23+6.54%

The company said same-store sales declined 24.9 percent for the week ended April 12 and fell 2.1 percent in the week ended May 3 during the current quarter.

Net income fell to $14.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $31.9 million, or 14 cents per share.

