Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Wendy's doubles down on breakfast menu bet

Forecast raised as chain likes the odds on growth for its Breakfast Baconator & other offerings

close
Wendy's breakfast plans video

Wendy's $20 million breakfast investment

Wendy's breakfast plans

Wendy’s is doubling down on its big breakfast bet.

The fast-food chain raised its annual forecast for earnings on Wednesday wagering that more customers would be trying its bacon-filled breakfast menu, the chain announced in its earnings report.

Total revenues for the first quarter were up $ 460.2 million from $405 million last year. Wendy’s anticipates adjusted earnings to range from 72 cents and 74 cents per share, up from its previous forecast of 67 cents to 69 cents.

Wendy's breakfast menu items, including its Breakfast Baconator. (Wendy's)

 The chain expects global sales to now grow between 8% to 10%, which's up from its previous projection of 6% to 8%. 

The Ohio-based chain, which officially re-entered the breakfast wars in 2019, announced new morning menu items like its Breakfast Baconator and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, among other items last February before the pandemic hit. It invested $20 million anticipating more demand from the a.m. food category, despite pandemic-related restaurant closures. 

WENDY'S TO REMOVE POTENTIALLY HARMFUL CHEMICALS FROM FOOD PACKAGING 

Global same-restaurant sales for the first quarter increased 13% with U.S. sales up 13.5% and international sales up 7.9%.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The breakfast category has proven to be a winning category for many fast-food restaurants, particularly in 2020. Burger King, McDonald’s, and Dunkin’ have debuted a slew of promotions and menu innovations such as McDonald’s chicken breakfast menu items and Burger King’s Impossible Croissan’wich using the plant-based meat. 