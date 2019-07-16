Wells Fargo's 2Q earnings beat on cost cutting, more loans

Wells Fargo reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by cost cutting.

Continue Reading Below

The bank reported 2Q profit of $1.30 per share, topping the estimate for $1.15. Revenue was $21.6 billion. The estimate was for $20.93 billion.

Wells Fargo has worked for more than two years to recover from fines and investigations into inappropriate sales practices.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 45.30 -1.41 -3.02% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 115.12 +1.22 +1.07% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 215.52 +3.94 +1.86%

"In second quarter 2019, we recorded strong earnings and continued to make progress on our top priorities: focusing on our customers and team members; meeting the expectations of our regulators; and continuing the important transformation of our Company," said Interim Chief Executive Officer Allen Parker. "The commitment of our team members to provide outstanding customer service was reflected in higher customer experience survey scores from our branches, continued growth in primary consumer checking customers, and an increase in referred investment assets as a result of the partnership between our Wealth and Investment Management team and our Community Banking team."

Advertisement

In the year ago quarter, the bank reported profit $1.08 share on revenue was $21.5 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In this year’s first quarter, Wells Fargo reported a profit of $1.20 share on revenue of $21.6 billion.