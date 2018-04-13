Wells Fargo sees 1Q earnings growth, revenue declines

Wells Fargo (WFC), the third-largest U.S. bank by assets that continues to pursue growth will moving past its regulatory problems, released its first quarter results on Friday morning which showed the company’s revenue decreased, year-over-year, but the company still managed to grow its earnings.

Wells Fargo earned $1.12 per share (adjusted) on revenue of $21.9 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the bank would earn $1.06 per share on revenue of $21.73 billion.

In the first quarter of 2017, Wells Fargo earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $22 billion.