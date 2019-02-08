Wells Fargo reports most banking services have been restored

Wells Fargo reported late Thursday night that services were coming back online following an outage that reportedly began Wednesday night.

In a statement, the bank said ATM services have been restored and are available for customer use.

Mobile and Online Banking systems are operational, with the exception of some features, such as consumer credit card and mortgage balances, that were still being restored.

Customers can use Wells Fargo credit and debit cards for purchases.

Bank branches are operational.

And while contact center systems are restored, some customers may experience longer than usual delays contacting Wells Fargo's Phone Bank.

Wells Fargo said it apologized for the inconvenience caused by these system issues and that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.

KULR-TV in Montana had reported that a bank employee said the outage was a result of a fire at a server farm located in Shoreview, Minnesota. As a result of the fire the servers had to be shut down, the bank employee reportedly said.