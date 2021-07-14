Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Wells Fargo beats profit estimates on reserve release boost

The bank's total revenue rose 11%

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Wells Fargo & Co swung to a profit in the second quarter, the bank said on Wednesday, as it released funds set aside to cover soured loans, while costs tied to its years-old sales practices scandal stabilized.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 44.80 +1.54 +3.57%

Wells Fargo has been operating under penalties from regulators since 2016 when details of a sales scandal emerged and led to the departure of two chief executives and billions of dollars in litigation and remediation costs.

Under an order imposed by the Federal Reserve in 2018, the bank is not allowed to let its assets rise above $1.95 trillion.

Wells Fargo, however, began to rein in costs this year, signaling that it may finally be emerging from the episode that has dogged it for nearly five years.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported a profit of $6 billion, or $1.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.85 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 95 cents per share, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 11% to $20.27 billion