Weekly mortgage applications increase as interest rates plummet to historic low

Mortgage rates last week dropped to the lowest level ever in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey, causing a surge in applications to refinance a home.

Total mortgage application volume increased 7.3 percent last week from the previous week, according to the seasonally adjusted index published by the MBA.

“The decline in rates – despite Treasury yields rising – is a sign that the mortgage-backed securities market is stabilizing and lenders are successfully working through their lending pipelines," Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement.

Kan said the record-low interest rates spurred a 10 percent increase last week in refinance activity. That's 192 percent higher than the one-year ago period.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances of $510,400 less fell to 3.45 percent from 3.49 percent. Points increased to 0.29 from 0.28 for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio loans.

