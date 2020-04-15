Expand / Collapse search
Weekly mortgage applications increase as interest rates plummet to historic low

By FOXBusiness
Deferring mortgage, rental payments 'buys us a housing crisis': National Housing Conference CEO

National Housing Conference CEO David Dworkin discusses Americans skipping mortgage and rental payments and projects the future of housing post-coronavirus.

Mortgage rates last week dropped to the lowest level ever in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey, causing a surge in applications to refinance a home.

Total mortgage application volume increased 7.3 percent last week from the previous week, according to the seasonally adjusted index published by the MBA.

“The decline in rates – despite Treasury yields rising – is a sign that the mortgage-backed securities market is stabilizing and lenders are successfully working through their lending pipelines," Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement.

Kan said the record-low interest rates spurred a 10 percent increase last week in refinance activity. That's 192 percent higher than the one-year ago period.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances of $510,400 less fell to 3.45 percent from 3.49 percent. Points increased to 0.29 from 0.28 for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio loans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.