Webcast: Disruptive Innovations for Changing Markets

Innovation stops for nothing, and as technological prowess continues unabated, investors have an opportunity to capture growth in new and developing areas of our economy.

On the upcoming webcast Thursday, March 22, Disruptive Innovations for the Changing Markets, Catherine Wood, Chief Investment Officer and CEO of ARK Invest, and Brett Winton, Director of Research for ARK Invest, will uncover the big investment opportunities resulting from this rapidly developing world and explain how financial advisors can adapt without being left behind!

For instance, ARK Invest's flagship ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEArca: ARKK) seeks to invest in the cornerstone companies taken from healthcare, technology and industrial sectors that focus on investing in disruptive innovation. Such companies may include ones that benefit from big data, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, the sharing economy, genomic sequencing, molecular medicine, agricultural biology, 3D printing, energy storage, and autonomous vehicles.

Specifically, the actively managed fund includes companies that merger healthcare with technology and capitalize on the revolution in genomic sequencing. These companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed, and applied by reducing guesswork and enhancing precision; restructuring health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and enhancing our quality of life.

The next generation of internet names

The technology component focuses more in the next generation of internet names. These tech companies benefit from the shifting bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.

Lastly, the industrial exposure covers a so-called new industrial revolution or advances in autonomous vehicles, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technology that are enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and transforming the manufacturing landscape.

The development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research are expected to translate to alpha or enhanced performance for the investor.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about technology opportunities can register for the Thursday, March 22 webcast here.

