Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Warren is drafting legislation to reverse ‘Mega Mergers’

By FOXBusiness
close
Axios Reporter Stef Kight discusses Elizabeth Warren’s growing crowds and increasing financial support.video

Support swells for Elizabeth Warren

Axios Reporter Stef Kight discusses Elizabeth Warren’s growing crowds and increasing financial support.

Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at mega-mergers.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Senator wants regulators to review about two decades of deals and put a halt to them going forward, according to Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg reviewed a draft of the bill that would expand antitrust law beyond the so-called consumer welfare standard, an approach that has driven antitrust policy since the 1970s.

Today, the federal government evaluates mergers primarily based on potential harm to consumers through higher prices or decreased quality.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new bill would add the impact on entrepreneurs, innovation, privacy and workers.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Warren’s bill has a working title of the Anti-Monopoly and Competition Restoration Act.

The Warren campaign declined to comment to Bloomberg.

SEN. BOOKER TAKES ON SEN. WARREN ON TAX PLAN AND 'GROWING WEALTH'

The existence of the bill and Warren’s support of it were reported earlier this week by the technology publication the Information.

The bill would focus on mergers where one company has annual revenue of more $40 billion, or where both companies have sales exceeding $15 billion.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts during a meeting at Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Bryan Cereijo/The News & Observer via AP)

Among certain exceptions would be when a company is in danger of insolvency.

That would affect many acquisitions involving big tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft among others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The bill would also place new limitations on smaller mergers.