Warren Buffett’s top stocks: Have they changed?

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting is Saturday, when investors will gather to learn about Warren Buffett’s thoughts on the economy and perhaps hear some details about the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s stock holdings before the details are revealed in filings.

While Buffett won’t necessarily reveal any details, there is some curiosity after he revealed to CNBC on Thursday that he had purchased an additional 75 million shares in Apple. Such a move would take his total position to 240.3 million shares with a holding value of $43.9 billion. On Friday, Apple’s shares were rallying and on track to close at a record high after the company’s stock had fallen into correction territory.

Apple’s reaction on Friday is a prime example of what a purchase by Buffett can do to a company’s shares.

Changes in Buffett’s top holdings always get attention. Including his upped stake in Apple, here is a list of Buffett’s top holdings, ranked by total value. The ranking is based on share counts from Berkshire’s filings from the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, while the market capitalization is calculated using share price midday Friday.

Apple

240.3 million shares with a value of $43.9 billion.

Wells Fargo

458.2 million shares worth $23.9 billion.

Bank of America

679 million shares worth $19.9 billion

Kraft Heinz

325.6 million shares worth $18.6 billion

Of note, Buffett recently stepped down from the Kraft Heinz board.

The-Coca Cola Company

400 million shares worth $16.9 billion

FOX Business’ Liz Claman is providing coverage of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.