Warren Buffett's Duracell sued by Energizer

By FOXBusiness
Which battery is longer lasting? Energizer or Duracell?

The maker of Energizer batteries says it is and has sued maker of Duracell batteries on Monday.

In the lawsuit, Duracell is accused of duping consumers by implying that its new "Optimum" AA and AAA batteries are more powerful and last longer than all rival batteries, according to Reuters.

Duracell is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Energizer is seeking damages for false advertising under New York law and the federal Lanham Act, and a halt to any improper advertising.

Duracell did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.

The case is Energizer Brands LLC v Duracell U.S. Operations LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-09061.