Warren Buffett's 5 favorite stocks

Legendary investor Warren Buffett snapped up stocks at a fast clip during the third quarter, according to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While Buffett bought shares in a number of different companies, he notably disclosed more than 35 million shares of JPMorgan, making his stake in the bank worth $4 billion as of Sept. 30. He also owns stakes in Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are 9 percent higher so far this year – here are the stocks in which Buffett has the biggest stakes:

Apple

Buffett’s stake in tech giant Apple was valued at nearly $56 billion as of Sept. 30 – at 252,478,000 shares.

During the third quarter, Buffett bought an additional 522,902 shares in the tech company.

Bank of America

Berkshire’s stake in Bank of America is valued at nearly $57 billion – comprised of more than 252,470,000 shares.

Buffett added more than 198 million Bank of America shares to his stake during the third quarter.

Wells Fargo

Despite the milieu of missteps that have plagued Wells Fargo throughout recent years, Buffett has stood by the bank. The billionaire investor’s Berkshire Hathaway owns 442.3 million shares of the company.

However, during the third quarter, the “Oracle of Omaha” sold more than 9.6 million Wells Fargo shares.

Berkshire is Wells Fargo’s largest shareholder. Buffett told FOX Business in August that he continues to back his investment, despite the fact that the company “had the wrong incentives initially.”

Coca-Cola

Buffett owns 400 million shares of the food and beverage giant, valuing his stake at nearly $18.5 billion.

Coca-Cola has remained one of the “Oracle of Omaha’s” largest stakes for years – it was unchanged during the third quarter.

Kraft Heinz

Buffett continued to like the prospects of Kraft Heinz, his fifth largest holding.

The legendary investor’s stake in Kraft Heinz is 325.6 million shares, valuing it at nearly $18 billion.