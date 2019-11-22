Warby Parker's new vision for affordable eyewear

Innovative eyeglass retailer Warby Parker, popular for its direct-to-consumer model, competitive prices and modern designs, is eyeing the $5 billion contact lens market.

Continue Reading Below

The New York-based company launched Scout, its own brand of breathable and affordable contact lenses, which will be available in stores and online, the co-CEO Neil Blumenthal told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“This is something that we've been thinking about it for a while,” Blumenthal said Friday. “We found that over 40 percent of our customers wear contact lenses. So we spent the last 18 months researching the market and trying to find one of the best lenses available to provide to our customer.”

TRY ON THIS EYEWEAR VIRTUALLY THROUGH WARBY PARKER

Warby is also making a big push into vision testing and eye exams, he said. Eye exams in the U.S. are a $6 billion-plus market in the U.S.

“We're now entering a market that's over $11 billion in the U.S.” he said. “So we're really excited.”

Scout lenses cost $110 for a three month supply.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS