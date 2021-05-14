Expand / Collapse search
Walmart says fully vaccinated employees can go without masks starting Tuesday

CDC advises fully vaccinated people don't need masks outdoors, can avoid in most indoor places

Walmart said on Friday that fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Walmart also said in an internal memo to stores, Sam’s Clubs and supply chain facilities that it will give $75 to U.S. field associates as a "thank you" for getting vaccinated.