Walmart rolls out Express Delivery to more stores in the wake of coronavirus

Walmart is expanding its Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store to customers in less than two hours.

Walmart has accelerated the development of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Express Delivery started in 100 stores in mid-April and will expand to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 total stores in the following weeks.

Express Delivery allows customers to order across more than 160,000 items among groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics.

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

Walmart’s Express Delivery is in addition to the company's pickup and delivery offerings, which are no-contact services for the customer.