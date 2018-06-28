Walmart rolls out 3D virtual shopping experience

Walmart is introducing a new feature to its website’s digital shopping experience that was introduced four months ago.

Continue Reading Below

It is a 3D virtual shopping tour that helps customers browse and choose items for their homes.

The new feature would enable customers to take a virtual tour of a curated apartment with items from national brands as well as Walmart's offerings.

Starting in July, customers can add a group of items to a cart that will provide a complete look for their apartments and homes.

Walmart see this as the perfect time for a rollout as many customers will be shopping for their dorm rooms or apartments in the summer months.

That includes featuring rooms with the most sought-after items college students search for and purchase.

Advertisement

The retail giant is spending billions of dollars to beef up its e-commerce business.