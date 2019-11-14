Walmart hires off-duty officers as El Paso site reopens after mass shooting

Walmart has quietly hired off-duty officers at its stores in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman opened fire one of the retail giant’s locations in August, and killed 22 people.

The move comes as Walmart reopens the site, where one of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history took place, on Thursday amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store on the day of the mass shooting.

Police say Patrick Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house where he lived in a Dallas suburb to carry out the attack. Crusius, 21, has pleaded not guilty. More than 3,000 people from largely Latino El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were at the store when the attack happened.

The reopening will happen unceremoniously, Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said, and will follow a brief meeting with employees. She declined to comment on security measures.

“There was a time that Walmart hired off-duty officers and for some time prior (to) August 3rd that ceased,” said El Paso police spokesman Enrique Carrillo, in an email. He declined to provide more details.

Following the shooting, Walmart quietly started hiring off-duty officers at its stores across the city, from Supercenters to “neighborhood markets,” the retail giant’s smaller grocery stores.

“We’re covering Walmarts, we’re also covering Sam’s (Club),” said El Paso police union president Ron Martin. “Even the neighborhood Walmarts are being covered. Some of them are being covered by sheriff’s deputies, some of them are being covered by our guys. I mean, I have seen some constables working it.”

Pay for the off-duty officers is about $50 per hour depending on their rank, or about double their hourly wage.

Walmart declined to discuss the hiring of police officers, the costs, or if they are taking similar steps in other cities.

The reopening of the El Paso store also comes as Walmart dipped its toe in the gun debate.

A month after the mass shooting in El Paso, Walmart announced it planned to phase out sales of certain kinds of ammunition in its stores.

The move will reduce its market share of ammunition from around 20 percent to less than 10 percent, according to the company.

About half of its more than 4,750 U.S. stores sell firearms, but they account for only 2 percent of guns sold in the U.S. Most are sold through thousands of unaffiliated gun shops or gun shows, not big retail chains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

