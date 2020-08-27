Expand / Collapse search
Walmart, Microsoft team up in bid for TikTok's US assets

Shares of both companies were higher

Walmart Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are teaming up in a bid to acquire social media app TikTok, the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer said.

Shares of both Microsoft and Walmart were higher on the news.

WMTWALMART INC.138.66+7.96+6.09%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.226.45+5.30+2.40%

A deal would give the retail behemoth a key technology to reach younger shoppers and build out its third-party marketplace and advertising business.

“We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators,” the company said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.