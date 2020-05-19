Walmart discontinues Jet.com after $3B acquisition

Walmart said on Tuesday it will discontinue Jet.com after acquiring the internet retailer for $3 billion in 2016.

Continue Reading Below

WHO IS WALMART CEO DOUG MCMILLON?

Walmart cited the "continued strength of the Walmart.com brand" for the decision in its most recent earnings report, which touted a 74 percent increase in ecommerce sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 128.88 +1.23 +0.96%

"The acquisition of Jet.com nearly four years ago was critical to accelerating our omni strategy," the company said.

10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WALMART, THE RETAILER THAT MADE $514B LAST YEAR

The move isn't a total surprise — Walmart had been shifting focus away from Jet.com since 2019 and shut down its personal shopping and delivery unit, Jet black, in February after it failed to gain traction.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jet.com was among several startups Walmart bought in the past decade as its rival Amazon continued to assert dominance in the online retailer space.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE