Walmart delays launch of subscription service Walmart+ again: Report

Walmart has delayed the launch of its new subscription service, Walmart+, for a second time, according to Recode.

It’s unclear when the new venture, which is supposed to be a competitor with Amazon Prime, will launch, but its website says it “is almost here.”

The big-box retailer has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, as it reported a 74 percent increase in e-commerce sales for its first quarter, which ended April 30. Walmart+ will likely be part of the company’s effort to capture more of the e-commerce market from Amazon.

Recode reports that for $98 a year, Walmart+ subscribers will get unlimited same-day delivery of goods as well as perks like discounts at Walmart gas stations and a new service that will allow shoppers to seamlessly check out without having to wait in line.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Amazon Prime costs $119 annually and includes free two-day shipping, unlimited streaming movies and TV shows, unlimited streaming of Amazon music and other perks.

