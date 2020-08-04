Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart delays launch of subscription service Walmart+ again: Report

Walmart+ is supposed to be a competitor with Amazon Prime

close
Walmart is set to launch its online retail program later in July in competition with Amazon Prime.video

Walmart+ prepares to take aim at Amazon Prime

Walmart is set to launch its online retail program later in July in competition with Amazon Prime.

Walmart has delayed the launch of its new subscription service, Walmart+, for a second time, according to Recode.

Continue Reading Below

It’s unclear when the new venture, which is supposed to be a competitor with Amazon Prime, will launch, but its website says it “is almost here.”

WALMART, SAM'S CLUB TO MAKE CORONAVIRUS MASKS MANDATORY

The big-box retailer has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, as it reported a 74 percent increase in e-commerce sales for its first quarter, which ended April 30. Walmart+ will likely be part of the company’s effort to capture more of the e-commerce market from Amazon.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.129.45-2.19-1.67%

Recode reports that for $98 a year, Walmart+ subscribers will get unlimited same-day delivery of goods as well as perks like discounts at Walmart gas stations and a new service that will allow shoppers to seamlessly check out without having to wait in line.

WALMART LAUNCHING HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Amazon Prime costs $119 annually and includes free two-day shipping, unlimited streaming movies and TV shows, unlimited streaming of Amazon music and other perks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS