Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart leaves multiple dead: Report

By FOXBusiness

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday morning, according to a report.

Fox affiliate KOKH FOX 25 reported the shooting happened at a Walmart in Duncan, roughly 75 miles south of the state capital of Oklahoma City.

The suspect was one of the three people killed at the scene, The Duncan Banner reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.