Walmart releases Black Friday ad: Here's what to expect

Walmart has unveiled 37 pages of holiday deals in its highly-anticipated Black Friday ad booklet as it prepares for the holiday season.

The world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer reported booming online sales and raised its full-year sales forecast in an earnings report Thursday.

"Customers count on Walmart for the best prices every day, and the holiday season is no exception. Our price leadership is strong and growing, and we're excited to deliver savings for all of our holiday shoppers," said Steve Bratspies, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. "Saving our customers time is also paramount at this time of year, especially with fewer days to get ready for big family meals, parties and gift-giving.

During the compressed holiday shopping season, shoppers will be privy to deals ranging from apparel, electronics to children's toys -- some coming with nearly $400 of savings.

But for those who can't wait until the biggest shopping holiday of the season, Walmart is helping customers make the most of this year’s shortened holiday season with "Buy Now" deals available online now and a "Pre-Black Friday" sale starting on Nov. 22 at midnight Eastern Time.

This year's Black Friday deals include the Apple Watch Series 3 at $70 off its regular price, Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129 and a Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard for $59 off alongside smart TVs for under $300.

This year, its Black Friday event starts on Walmart.com at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The in-store sale will kick off at 6 p.m. local time Thanksgiving at most stores.

New this year, shoppers can order from up to hundreds of thousands of eligible items and have them delivered to their house the very next day without a membership fee.

