Wall Street CEOs amid stock selloff summoned to White House

As the U.S. stock market and oil prices register one of the worst days in history, CEOs of Wall Street's biggest banks have been invited to the White House to meet with President Trump this Wednesday, FOX Business has learned.

It is unclear which firms and CEOs have received invites, however, it is unlikely JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery, will attend.

Trump and members of his administration say the fundamentals of the economy are strong, despite the sharp drop in equity prices, but will look to discuss the financial market fallout from the coronavirus and potential solutions.

The administration is considering whether to implement some form of response to address the damage to the economy that the virus could impose.

This is a developing story.