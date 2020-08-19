Wall Street astrologer predicts Trump will win election, gold will rally

Wall Street’s astrologer and Crawford Perspectives Founder Arch Crawford predicts the stars will align in Trump’s favor on election night and the markets will follow.

“On the election, it's going to be an extremely exciting time,” Crawford told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto. “President Trump is going to have the planet Uranus exactly on his mid-heaven the day of the election. And that gives surprises. And it should give him the power to win it probably.”

As markets continue to react, Crawford said gold should continue to be on a run and has signaled a strong buy-in.

“I believe it will go much, much higher after breaking the all-time high,” he said. “Right now, I think it's so much money sloshing around in the system. And I think people are looking for a place to put it.”

But Crawford added that the markets are being held up artificially by coronavirus stimulus money which could affect future earnings patterns. Crawford said he’s “concerned” about the markets moving into September and October.

“We may get a pullback in the very short term, but I think we'll be ok mostly in August,” he said. “But we're getting into the seasonal pattern that's the most dangerous in September and October. So I am concerned about that period in particular on the markets.”

“The numbers as they come out at the end of the quarters are not going to be good in terms of earnings, but they'll have to be really great to overcome the difficulties that we have just faced in the last month or two."