Wall redux: Trump's budget sets up another border battle

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this March 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The federal budget deficit is ballooning on Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care. And the political dynamics that enabled bipartisan deficit-cutting deals decades ago has disappeared. That’s the reality that will greet Trump’s latest budget, which probably will promptly be shelved after it’s received by Congress on Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump's new budget is returning to an old fight over spending on a border wall with Mexico.

Continue Reading Below

The president's proposal, set for release Monday, also seeks to increase spending for the military but cut back sharply on money for domestic programs in the name of fiscal responsibility.

Trump's acting budget chief, Russ Vought, says the administration has "prioritized reining in reckless Washington spending."

Democrats aren't buying it. The chairman of the House Budget Committee, congressman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, calls the proposed cuts to essential services "dangerous."

Congress' top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, predict that Trump's latest demand for border wall money will result in another defeat for the president. They say the money would be better spent on rebuilding the country.