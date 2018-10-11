Walgreens: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 billion.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $33.44 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.02 billion, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $131.54 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.70 per share.

Advertisement

Walgreens shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 3.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA