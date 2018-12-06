Walgreens expands prescription delivery program nationwide

Walgreens Boots Alliance is expanding home deliveries for prescriptions across the nation, joining rival drugstore chain CVS Health as stores continue adjusting to consumer preferences for on-line and delivery services.
Walgreens also will team up with FedEx to deliver prescriptions as soon as the next day for a $4.99 fee, the drug store chain said Thursday.
The Deerfield, Illinois, company is offering same-day deliveries in several cities, including Chicago, New York and Dallas. Walgreens started offering deliveries in several markets in October.
Last year Walgreens and FedEx launched a partnership where the drugstore chain started providing package drop-off and pick-up services at thousands of stores.
Shares of Walgreens were down more than 1 percent as the broader market extended its losses. Shares of CVS Health tumbled 4 percent.
Both companies said delivery services are faster options than mail-order prescription programs.
The moves are part of a host of actions by brick-and-mortar retailers competing against Amazon.com.
CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance both operate more than 9,000 U.S. locations.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.