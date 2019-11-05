Walgreens Boots Alliance exploring a deal to go private: Report
Walgreens Boots Alliance has been exploring a deal to go private, according to Reuters.
The company has hired Evercore Partners to explore a go-private attempt, Reuters says. Neither Walgreens Boots Alliance nor Evercore Partners immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.
Shares spiked to a a record high after briefly being halted.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WBA
|WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.
|62.44
|+2.79
|+4.68%
Walgreens Boots Alliance has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion. U.S.-based Walgreens merged with Alliance Boots in December 2014, in a deal that combined the nation's largest drug store chain with Europe’s largest pharmaceutical wholesaler.
Shares have fallen 12 percent this year.