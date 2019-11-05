Walgreens Boots Alliance exploring a deal to go private: Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance has been exploring a deal to go private, according to Reuters.

The company has hired Evercore Partners to explore a go-private attempt, Reuters says. Neither Walgreens Boots Alliance nor Evercore Partners immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Shares spiked to a a record high after briefly being halted.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 62.44 +2.79 +4.68%

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion. U.S.-based Walgreens merged with Alliance Boots in December 2014, in a deal that combined the nation's largest drug store chain with Europe’s largest pharmaceutical wholesaler.

Shares have fallen 12 percent this year.