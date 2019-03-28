VW recalls cars, SUVs because rear springs could break

Volkswagen is recalling over 56,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the rear coil springs can break without warning and cause people to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 Golf hatchbacks, the 2017 through 2019 Golf Sportwagen, the 2019 Jetta sedan and 2018 and 2019 Tiguan SUV.

Continue Reading Below

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that a broken spring can damage a tire or become a road hazard. The documents didn't mention any crashes or injuries.

The safety agency says a parts maker used the wrong material or manufacturing process to make the springs.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts. The recall begins April 19.