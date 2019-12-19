Voters weigh in on end of decade: Fox News Poll

In a year that saw many historic events, including the impeachment of a sitting president for only the third time in U.S. history, voters are mixed on how America has fared these last 12 months.

According to the latest Fox News poll, released Thursday, 37 percent of voters think 2019 was a good year for the United States, while almost the same number, 38 percent, say it was bad. Last year, 40 percent said good and 43 percent bad (December 2018).

Twenty percent are unsure how the year went for the country, a 7-point increase from last year.

Those least likely to think it was a good year include Democrats (13 percent), black voters (21 percent), and voters under age 35 (27 percent).

Republicans (65 percent) and white evangelical Christians (50 percent) are among those most likely to say the year went well for America.

Voters feel better about how things went for them personally: 47 percent say 2019 was a good year for their family versus 26 percent who say it was a bad year. Some 22 percent have mixed feelings.

There are some warning signs though: this is the first time in seven years that fewer than half say the year has been a good one for them.

The last time voters were this negative was 2012 (42 percent good year / 41 percent bad). The lowest rating was a decade ago: just 34 percent were happy with the way things went for them in 2009.

The shifts since 2012 are mostly political in nature: Democrats were happier with 2012 than 2019 by 28 points (57 percent vs. 29 percent today), while Republicans are 41 points more likely to say 2019 has been their year (28 percent vs. 69 percent now).

Still, when voters are asked to think about four years ago compared to today, they are more likely to say their family is better off (34 percent) than worse off (23 percent).

However, the largest number say their lives are the same (41 percent).

Conducted December 8-11, 2019, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,000 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters.

