Volkswagen wants Tesla stake? VW calls speculation 'unfounded'

Volkswagen rejected a report from a German publication that CEO Herbert Diess wants to buy a stake in Tesla.

Continue Reading Below

"Diess would go in right away if he could," an anonymous source said, according to Manager Magazin.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg VWAGY VOLKSWAGEN AG 16.095 -0.06 -0.36% TSLA TESLA INC. 221.93 +1.10 +0.50%

The automaker denied the claims Thursday, saying the report was "without merit."

"The latest media speculations (manager magazin) regarding VW investments in Tesla are unfounded," a Volkswagen spokesperson told FOX Business.

Advertisement

The magazine claims Diess believes Tesla's electric technologies and software developers would benefit the automaker. However, Volkswagen's families, the Piechs and the Porsches are reluctant at this time.

Tesla did not immediately respond to comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS