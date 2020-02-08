Expand / Collapse search
Volkswagen says restart of some China plants postponed until February 17

Coronavirus epidemic causes supply chain challenges

Reuters
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the current state of coronavirus in China and says the U.S. has done a nice job of containing the disease so it doesn't become rampant.video

Coronavirus continues to be a 'fluid' problem in China: Dr. Anthony Fauci

BEIJING (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has postponed restarting production at most China plants in its joint venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) and the Tianjin plant in its JV with FAW Group until Feb. 17 amid the coronavirus epidemic.

CORONAVIRUS TO AXE $280B FROM GLOBAL WEALTH ENGINE

An aerial view of VW's Anting plant in China. (Credit: Volkswagen AG)

One car-manufacturing plant Volkswagen operates with SAIC in Shanghai and most of the plants in the FAW joint venture will restart on Feb. 10, the German automaker said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Volkswagen said it was facing supply chain challenges as China goes back to work after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, as well as limited travel options for its employees.

People wearing face masks ride a mostly empty subway train during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

