Visa glass ceiling subject of CEO meeting with female managers: report

Visa’s top executive is said to be meeting with female managers Thursday over complaints that it is harder for women to advance within the company.

Continue Reading Below

After reviewing an employee survey last year that found that women were less satisfied working for the credit card giant than men, CEO Alfred Kelly called the meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has also set up a women’s advisory group, according to the report.

In a statement to FOX Business, Visa said it was "increasing female leader representation" and working on creating an environment where everyone feels comfortable.

"We’ve made progress, but recognize we are not perfect. We can and must do more to ensure Visa remains an employer of choice,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

Earlier this year, an anonymous employee emailed Kelly about Jim McCarthy, a company executive who had allegedly been romantically involved with women at the company. McCarthy was fired shortly after the company investigated the complaint, though he was never directly linked to the allegations.

Advertisement

After the move, Visa reorganized certain divisions, placing 14 men and only one woman in top interim and permanent roles, according to an emailed message reviewed by the Journal.

Visa’s website has space devoted to employee inclusion and diversity with a section on its celebration of International Women’s Day.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg V VISA INC. 131.38 +0.54 +0.41%

Shares of Visa advanced less than 1% Thursday.