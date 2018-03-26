Virginia Beach's Green Flash brewery listed for sale

One of Virginia's largest breweries is up for sale after laying off 15 percent of its employees and suspending distribution in 32 of the 50 states.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Green Flash placed 43rd on a list by Brewers Association of the nation's top 50 craft breweries, based on 2017 sales.

Mayor Will Sessoms pointed toward the debt in Green Flash's business plan as a potential cause. A February story by Brewbound cited by the Pilot quotes Founder Mike Hinkley as saying it was a mistake to use debt instead of equity to finance the 58,000-square-foot (5,400-square meter) brewery.

All parts of the 2-year-old brewery were listed for sale Saturday through Heritage Global Partners .

