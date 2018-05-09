Veterans ask court to reinstate lawsuits over open burn pits

Veterans and their families have asked a federal appeals court to reinstate lawsuits against a government contractor who they claim caused health problems by using burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last year, a judge in Maryland dismissed lawsuits against KBR, a former Halliburton subsidiary. The judge found that analyzing military decision-making during war is a political question not appropriate for judicial review.

The lawsuits allege that KBR dumped tires, medical waste and other materials into burn pits, which caused gastrointestinal illnesses, respiratory problems and other health issues.

On Wednesday, a lawyer for the service members asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the lawsuits to move forward. She said KBR disobeyed a military directive against burning hazardous materials.

KBR's attorney urged the court to uphold the dismissal.