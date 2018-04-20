Vermont ski season strong, with 5 resorts open this weekend

The ski season is going strong in Vermont, where five resorts are open this weekend.

More than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow in March has helped mountain resorts keep a healthy base, Ski Vermont trade association spokeswoman Chloe Elliott told the Burlington Free Press.

The snow helped make up for a season that suffered through frigid temperatures in December, followed by a thaw in January and February, she said. The snowfall helped draw visitors over Easter weekend during school spring breaks, she said.

"This has been one of the most robust spring seasons" in recent years, Elliott said on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Burlington said mountain snow showers on Friday would taper off to flurries through the evening. Temperatures were expected to remain below normal and to start rising to the mid-50s by Sunday and into the 60s early next week.

Elliott said the Okemo and Mount Snow areas will shut down for the season after this weekend. She said Sugarbush will end weekday operation but will stay open on weekends through May 6.

Jay Peak will close on weekdays after May 1 with plans to keep going on weekends through May 6 and possibly beyond. Killington, always the last ski mountain open, may go as far as June 1, like last year. Only Killington was open past May 1 last year.

