Venezuelans confused over new bills coming from bank ATMs

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Residents of Venezuela's capital say they're confused by banknotes coming out of ATMs as the country's new currency starts circulating.

Continue Reading Below

The reality of President Nicolas Maduro's economic plan kicks in Tuesday as Venezuela battles runaway inflation and a plummeting economy.

Businesses in Caracas appear slow to begin reopening following a bank holiday a day earlier to allow for the conversion.

Opposition politicians have called for a work stoppage and protests Tuesday to show dissatisfaction with Maduro's leadership.

Streets appear calm so far.

Venezuela's new money has five fewer zeros, a move critics say doesn't address deeper economic troubles.

Advertisement

Homemaker Maritza Vargas says she took a 5 bolivar bill from her bank in Caracas but has no idea what it would buy.