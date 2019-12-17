Varney: Trump-hating media won’t get the recession they hoped for

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues the "Trump-hating media" won't get the economic downturn they wanted.

Not only are there no signs of economic fall-off, but the economy is projected to “pick up some steam” coming into 2020, Varney said.

“Of course there could be some kind of totally unforeseen disaster that brings us down, but other than that: no recession,” he said.

The continuation of a prosperous economy sets up President Trump to enter the election with close to historic unemployment lows, Varney said.

“No president since WWII has failed to be re-elected when the jobless rate has come way down,” he said.

And this is absolutely not what the “Trump-hating” media wanted, Varney said. Instead, they wanted a recession.

“They insisted Trump and his tariffs would kill the economy,” he said. “And remember the ‘inverted yield curve?’ They eagerly jumped on that.”

Varney said Democrats must be disappointed as we head into a new election year with economic resilience.

“Big investment firms look towards further economic growth,” he said. “The president has negotiated new trade deals around the world, and the stock market just keeps hitting records.”

But still, Varney said, Trump is about to be impeached.

“No wonder the media has gone quiet on the economy,” he said. “We're not going to get the recession they hoped for.”