Varney: Trump is a hard-line president

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” applauded President Trump for his hard-line approach. Varney said he doesn't back off, and our international competitors are “feeling the heat.”

“Watch out Europe, Trump's in town,” he said on Tuesday. “Be careful China, you're negotiating with Trump. Watch out Iran: Trump's in power. On all fronts, this is a hard-line president.”

Varney said Iran’s collapsing economy has not been fully covered in the news.

“The people are in revolt,” he said. “Hundreds of unarmed protesters have been shot dead. The interior minister says 50 military bases have been attacked!”

For 40 years, Varney said, the Islamic Republic killed Americans. Now, they’re killing each other and they’re bankrupt, thanks to Trump pushing them to the brink, he said.

“I'd call that a Trump win,” Varney said.

Varney said the Europeans simply don’t know what to make of Trump. Since arriving in London Monday night, he’s “promptly” laid down the law.

“I don't want France taxing American companies", Trump said.

Emmanuel Macron proposed a digital tax which would be funded by American big tech companies, Varney said.

“If they go through with it, Mr. Trump will slap a 100% tariff on French cheese, wine, handbags, and champagne,” he said.

According to Varney, Trump “complained loudly” about Germany’s defense spending: a “measly” 1 percent of GDP compared to America’s 4 percent, he said.

“[They] have to shape up, or things are going to get very tough," Trump said. Meanwhile, Varney said, Trump critic Angela Merkel is “on her way out.”

Trump’s relation with China continues to circle around a trade deal, but Trump said there’s no deadline on it. The president even added that it may be best to wait until after the election to close a deal.

“That’s the negotiator-in-chief,” Varney said. “He can wait. Its china that’s in trouble.”

Varney said, regardless of the Democrats pushing impeachment, Trump still runs the show.

“Our president dominates the headlines,” he said. “He runs the news cycle. The Democrats are left out in the cold.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims Trump is “in over his head,” but Varney doesn’t believe that’s true.

“He's putting America first,” he said. “What a concept!