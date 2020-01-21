Expand / Collapse search
Varney on Davos: Trump delivered optimism while elites are stuck on climate crisis

'It was a tour-de-force of economic success and real hope for the future'

By FOXBusiness
Varney: Europe is stuck in the past, here comes revolutionary Trump

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on President Trump touting his economic success at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

President Trump’s speech in Davos was a brilliant counterpunch to the Senate impeachment trial, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“I wish I had been there in Davos for the global elite’s annual conference,” Varney said.

The president stood in front of the leaders of the world and plainly told them that American prosperity has come “thundering back” and that the U.S. is in the midst of an economic boom, according to Varney. Trump’s speech was full of optimism, while the “high and mighty” of Europe are stuck in the “doom and gloom” of the climate crisis, he added.

TRUMP TOUTS 'BLUE COLLAR BOOM' IN SPEECH TO GLOBAL ELITE

“They’re stuck with the collapsing European Union and unsustainable cradle to grave welfare systems. They are, in fact, stuck in the past and along comes the real revolutionary Donald J. Trump,” Varney argued.

Trump has rearranged the world’s trading patterns and reestablished capitalism as the vehicle for progress, he suggested.

TRUMP 2020 REELECTION BID GOOD NEWS FOR STOCKS

“He even mentioned God—twice. I’ll bet his largely secular audience winced. He talked about God’s creation and pledged to preserve our beautiful world,” Varney said.

The president also pledged to join the “trillion trees” initiative as a means of protecting the “beautiful world,” according to Varney. Trump also noted that America already has among the cleanest water and air in the world.

“It was a tour-de-force of economic success and real hope for the future. It was a brilliant counterpunch to the impeachment trial,” Varney argued.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is busy dragging the presidency through the mud, Trump is leading both the United States and the world to prosperity, growth, and freedom, Varney concluded.

