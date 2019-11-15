Varney: Trump haters can gorge on impeachment, we’ll take prosperity

FOX Business' Stuart Varney is tired of the impeachment proceedings. During his latest "My Take" he revealed that he's suffering from a case of “impeachment fatigue.” But while Democrats try to remove the president from office, he is focusing on the stock market rally and Trump’s strong economy.

Lawyers, politicians, and bureaucrats are descending on Washington to impeach the man who is presiding over $10.8 trillion in stock market growth and a strong economy, he said.

“What’s more important? A boring, floundering, and ultimately failing impeachment or the enrichment of our country?” Varney asked.

Impeachment proceedings are boring, he argued.

“I don’t believe for one moment that this president will be removed from office,” he said.

The DOW has closed up four weeks in a row, the S&P closed up six straight weeks, and the Nasdaq seven, he noted. He continued that 200,000 401(k) holders and 182,000 IRA owners have over $1 million in their accounts.

“Trump haters can gorge themselves on a phone call. We’re looking at the Trump stock market,” Varney said.

