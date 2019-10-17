Varney: Texas is a state where people get things done

They couldn't be more opposite: Washington, D.C. and Fort Worth, Texas. Mr. Trump is about to leave one for the other. Good.

He'll be going from the city where nothing gets done, to the state where people are actually getting a lot done. It's almost symbolic: Chaos v. accomplishment. No wonder Mr. Trump relishes his get-out-of-town trips.

He's leaving the most vicious political environment in recent memory. A secretive impeachment "investigation." A face-to-face confrontation in the White House where the president calls the speaker a "third-rate politician." The subpoenas are flying. The insults are flying, and the rest of the country looks at our capital and sees dysfunction and chaos.

Meanwhile, outside D.C., a different story. People go to work to get things done. To earn their money. That's the America that President Trump heads to today. He's going to Texas: the state which helped make America energy independent. The state at the center of the global energy revolution. The state which has done so much to give us cheap gas and much lower carbon emissions. It takes hard work to do that. Argumentative politicians seem almost irrelevant.

In the town of Keene, Texas, the president visits a brand new manufacturing plant run by the French luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton. Get that. Fancy bags made in Texas. The French were not offered huge tax breaks. They came because they want to be in the middle of the most dynamic economy in the world: America.

What a contrast: D.C. and Texas. Politicians and bureaucrats v. the people who really do make America great.

