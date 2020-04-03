Varney: Pelosi's coronavirus oversight is 'politics at its worst'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues Speaker Nancy Pelosi is focused on politics when she should be working to fight coronavirus.

Varney said Pelosi plans to establish a select committee on the coronavirus crisis, which will monitor where relief money goes.

"It will be an all-purpose investigation designed to make corporations, banks, and the president look bad -- right before the election," Varney said.

Varney said even though we’ve been through investigation before, the criticism will reach “a new level” amid coronavirus disaster.

“There’s nothing wrong with accountability,” Varney said. “When you’re throwing around over $2 trillion, we ought to know who gets what and why. But does the speaker have to conduct a probe at precisely the time that the nation is fighting a uniquely destructive challenge?"

Varney predicted, among all this, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Gerry Nadler, D-N.Y., will be called on to "pour out their anger at the president.”

Upon investigation, Varney said, banks will be called “vultures and thieves” and drug companies will be called “profiteers,” all while lawyers will "pin liability on anyone with deep pockets, so they can grab 30 percent of 'the take.'"

Varney said Pelosi will continue to use her "last available option," an option she's used before: "investigate, investigate, investigate."

"It is divisive, it is politics at its worst and it is desperation," he said. "At all costs, slime the president. Right before the election."

