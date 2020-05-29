Varney: Elon Musk is the most important executive in the world

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” admitted that he has been "wrong" about Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“I dismissed him as a showman, always eager to grab publicity with outrageous tweets and wild claims," he said. "And look at him now. He's getting a $775 million performance bonus. The stock price stayed way up there despite what so many people said, including myself, and he gets the money.”

Varney said Musk also has many other impressive achievements.

“He founded and still runs the most exciting car company in the world, Tesla,” Varney said. “He makes electric cars in Asia, Europe and America and most people I know who have them say those cars are the best electrics on the market.”

Varney also pointed out that Musk still runs The Boring Company, a “budding transportation enterprise” that just finished a tunnel in Las Vegas.

“[Musk] and Jay Leno drove through it in a prototype Tesla cybertruck,” Varney said.

Varney believes the SpaceX launch will be another "triump" for Musk.

“Weather permitting, a SpaceX rocket lifts off with two American astronauts aboard,” Varney said. “It’s a first for commercial space flight. And Elon Musk did it.”

Varney said there are many similarities between Musk and Apple’s Steve Jobs.

“Musk is famously difficult to work with and for. And so was Jobs,” Varney said. “But more importantly, Musk may have the same impact on the world: the iPhone changed so many things. Arguably, so will Tesla cars, tunnel transit at hyperspeed and SpaceX.”

Varney believes Musk is now the "most important executive in the world."

“Musk is a game changer,” Varney said.

