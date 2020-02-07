Varney: US economy is booming, Trump is riding high

President Trump is on a roll after perhaps the best two weeks of his presidency so far, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“He’s won on impeachment, won on the economy, won on trade and, this morning, came the news that another top terrorist had been killed,” Varney said.

The terrorist in question, Qassim al-Rimi, had claimed responsibility for the killings at Naval Air Station Pensacola, according to Varney. Al-Rimi then mocked President Trump which was, Varney argued, a bad move.

“As we speak, economic growth appears to be accelerating, manufacturing is expanding, the trade deficit is shrinking and new jobs just keep on coming,” he said.

Private sector jobs grew by 291,000 in January, which was terrific news, according to Varney. He added that viewers should watch for a coming housing boom as mortgage rates are way down.

“Check your 401k and your IRA and your union pension plan and your college savings -- you’re going to love it," Varney said. "In short, the Democrats are imploding and the president is riding high,” he concluded.

