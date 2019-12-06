Varney: The division between economy, politics is on 'full display'

Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” compared the two very different hands being dealt in America at this moment: a booming economy and hateful politics.

“On one hand, the economy: Full employment. Strong growth. Market records. Prosperity," he said. "On the other: Divisive, hateful politics. Impeachment.”

Varney said this division is constantly on “full display.”

The November jobs report disclosed 266,000 jobs have been added — another sure sign the U.S. economy is abundant.

“The jobs report: strong,” he said. “A super-low unemployment rate. Small business reports an uptick in hiring. A half-million manufacturing job openings but they can't find qualified workers to fill them.”

The market is persistent, continuing to meet all-time highs, Varney said.

Gas is at a cheap, average price of $2.58 per gallon, no inflation in sight, Varney said, and you can get a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at around 3.7 percent.

“That’s low,” he said. “Prosperity rolls on.”

What else rolls on, Varney said, is the “anger and negative emotion” of impeachment.

Varney said Speaker Pelosi has “plunged” Congress into a “dead-end, go-nowhere, political brawl” that will not be successful in removing Trump from office.

But it will halt progress on trade, government spending, and prescription drug prices, he said.

“What a contrast: a great economy, terrible politics,” he said.