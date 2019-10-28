Varney: Democrats couldn't give Trump credit for killing the world's most brutal terrorist

It was hard to watch: Democrats just couldn't give any credit to the president for the killing of the world's most brutal terrorist.

And when Mr. Trump appeared at the World Series game in Washington, he was booed. I don't think that’s going to go down well.

Nor will Rep. Adam Schiff's secret impeachment hearings. His intelligence committee is devoted entirely to getting rid of the president. Gee, I would have thought that getting rid of al-Baghdadi would be more important! But no, the secret hearings will continue, and anything damaging to the president will be leaked! No wonder Schiff was not told about the al-Baghdadi operation.

Nor was Speaker Pelosi. She was left out of the loop, and she's not happy about it. The president said he did not tell the speaker about the raid because he didn't want "to have people lost.” He would not risk compromising the al-Baghdadi operation by giving a heads up to the leader of the impeachment charge.

The Democrats running for president scrambled to respond, but none had any praise for the president. Gee, you would have thought Joe Biden would say something positive. After all, it’s Trump who rid the world of a terrorist whose rise coincided with Biden’s vice-presidency.

And the media? Pathetic. The Washington Post published an obituary of al-Baghdadi describing him as an "austere religious scholar." That shows you where they're coming from.

None of this will change. The impeachment drive and the secret hearings will continue. But the contempt the elites have shown for the al-Baghdadi triumph will not be forgotten. Especially when the left tries to remove the commander-in-chief whose military chased down and killed the "whimpering, crying" al-Baghdadi.

