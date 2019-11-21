Expand / Collapse search
Vance Air Force Base says 2 aircraft involved in ‘mishap’

Associated Press

A T-38 Talon on the runway with ground crew. (Northrop Grumman)

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Officials at Vance Air Force Base in northwestern Oklahoma report a “mishap” with undefined casualties involving two jets at the base.

The base says in a news release that two T-38 Talons with two people on board each aircraft were taking part in a training mission when the mishap occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Airman Octavius Thompson told The Associated Press that the base would not comment beyond the release and declined to say if the casualties involved injuries or fatalities.

The base is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City and according to its website the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.

